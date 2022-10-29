



The three-day sea phase of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) being hosted by the Indian Navy began in Visakhapatnam from Friday.





The harbour phase of the 29th edition of SIMBEX was conducted on October 26 and 27 followed by the sea phase in Bay of Bengal. Two ships of Singapore Navy – RSS Stalwart (a Formidable Class Frigate) and RSS Vigilance (a Victory Class Corvette) arrived in Visakhapatnam on October 25 for participation in the exercise.





Rear Admiral Sean Wat Jianwen, Fleet Commander, Republic of Singapore Navy called on Vice Admiral Biswajeet Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet to discuss issues of common concern.





The harbour phase also witnessed extensive professional and sporting interactions between the two navies including cross deck visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) and planning meetings.





SIMBEX series of exercises began in 1994 and were initially known as ‘Exercise Lion King’. The scope and complexity of the exercise has risen substantially over the past two decades to include advanced naval drills covering a wide spectrum of maritime operations. The exercise exemplifies the high level of cooperation between India and Singapore in the maritime domain.





It also highlights the commitment and contribution of the two nations towards enhancing maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region.







