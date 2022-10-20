



Mishra Dhatu Nigam is displaying its Shourya light bulletproof vehicle at the DefExpo. It can be used for counterinsurgency operations as a troop carrier. Shourya can carry a driver and seven personnel with their weapons.





The vehicle offers ballistic protection against 7.62 mm bullets. Its roof and body are protected from 7.62x39mm MSC and 7.62x39mm HSC ammunition as well as 2XHE36 grenades.





Shourya has a power-to-weight ratio of 42-45 BHP/MT and a composite armour variant offers 60 BHP/MT. The run-flat tyres are rated for 100 km and the vehicle is fitted with a 360 degree camera time quoted at four minutes.







