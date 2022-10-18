



Karachi: Days after hundreds of unidentified bodies were found on the rooftop of a hospital in Pakistan’s Punjab Province, a prominent Sindhi group has urged the United Nations (UN) and India, among others, to intervene and ensure DNA testing of the corpses to establish their identities.





Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) said it suspected that the bodies could be of Sindhi and Baloch people who were victims of Enforced Disappearances at the hands of Pakistani intelligence agencies and military.





Last week, a sensational development was witnessed in Multan in Pakistan’s Punjab Province with the discovery of hundreds of bodies in mutilated condition on the rooftop of Nishtar Hospital.





Videos, which went viral on social media, showed the gory state of the bodies dumped in an inhumane manner. Several of the bodies seemed to have been eaten by vultures and crows.





Some reports said the number of the dead bodies discovered was around 500.





“The recently-found bodies have proved that Pakistan is not an Islamic Republic country, but a graveyard of human beings, where the state institutions massacre humanity instead of protecting the people, from 1971 till date the military operation in Sindh and Balochistan is a proof of this,” said a statement by JSFM emailed to NVI.





“We suspect that these are the bodies of thousands of political activists who were forcibly abducted from Sindh and Baluchistan,” said the statement jointly issued by JSFM Central Chairman Sahil Abro, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi and General Secretary Ghulam Hussain Shabrani.





“We demand from the United Nations that DNA testing should be performed on the 500 human corpses found at Nishtar Hospital Multan, to conclusively identify the victims and hand over the bodies to the respective families,” the JSFM said.





It added that Pakistan’s 70-year history has witnessed continuous human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings of political activists by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies such as ISI, Military intelligence and IB, with the direct involvement of the Pakistan Army and its secret services.





“We appeal to the United Nations to take notice against the forced disappearances of political activists of Sindh and Baluchistan, and to conduct DNA tests on the recently found bodies.





“Subsequently, a case should be conducted against the terrorist state of Pakistan in the international court of justice for war crimes and human rights abuses,” said the organisation which has been struggling for independence of Sindh from Pakistani occupation.





“We appeal to European union, Indian government and all permanent member of UNSC that the case should be conducted in the international court of justice for the violation of human rights, the massacre of humanity, and the violation of international norms,” it said.







