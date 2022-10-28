



Paramount Group will produce the M4 armoured vehicles in India in collaboration with the Kalyani Group, due to rising interest from countries in Central Asia, Africa and the Middle East.





In a big boost to the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ push, South African defence equipment maker Paramount Group is looking to expand its manufacturing in India.





The Paramount Group is in talks with India’s Kalyani Group to expand its operations in India. The two groups are looking to manufacture India-specific modified M4 armoured vehicles.





The M4 vehicles have a high level of ballistic and blast protection and are able to withstand 50kgs of Trinitroluene (TNT), improvised explosive devices and roadside bombs. The M4’s maximum payload capacity is 2.3 tonnes and it can seat up to eight soldiers. The armoured vehicle’s top speed is 140kmp/h with a maximum range of 800kms. Bharat Forge, which is a part of the Kalyani Group, is currently integrating the vehicle with Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missiles, according to The Print’s report.





Paramount Group’s founder, Ivor Ichikowitz, told the publication that they were seeing huge demand for their product and were planning to double down on the collaboration for more production. The Kalyani M4 is currently manufactured at the company’s factory in Pune.





In the recently concluded DefExpo 2022, Kalyani Group also announced its plans to set up the world’s largest artillery manufacturing facility in the country, where it will produce one gun per day. The company currently takes 30 days to produce six guns.





Under the Make in India scheme, various foreign manufacturers are considering plans to produce their products in India. US-based Lockheed Martin has stated that if the Indian Air Force (IAF) selects its F-21 fighter jet in the multi-role combat aircraft tender, it will establish a production line for the aircraft in the country.





Some international defence firms have already signed deals to begin manufacturing in India. For instance, Russia’s Rosoboronexport has just signed a deal at DefExpo 2022 to manufacture its AK-203 assault rifle by year-end. The manufacturing is expected to be carried out at Amethi’s Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh.





From 2024, Sweden’s Saab Defence will also set up a facility in India to produce its popular Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon system.





India is the largest importer of defence goods in the world. At present, the country has been reducing its import list by providing incentives to foreign companies to ‘Make in India.’







