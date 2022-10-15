



Kabul: The Twitter campaign '#StopHazaraGenocide' has sparked a global uproar against the killings of the Hazara community in Afghanistan as the campaign his garnered 10 million tweets.





The campaign was started by Afghan social media users to protest the bloody attack on the Kaaj education centre and recurring atrocities committed against Hazaras in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.





Following a terrorist attack that killed over 54 students, mostly girls, at the Kaaj education centre west of Kabul, the Afghan capital, the hashtag campaign made a splash on Twitter and quickly turned into a hot trend.





With billions of views, 16 million interactions, and over 10 million tweets, the "#StopHazaraGenocide" hashtag has become one of the most popular trends in Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.





Twitter users have implied that the hashtag and the global protests calling for an end to the "genocide" against the Hazara people could bring the Afghan people together as a nation.





After the attack on the Kaaj education centre on September 30, protests around the world began in Sydney, Australia, and later spread to more than 100 cities, parallel to the Twitter campaign.





The Hazara demonstrations still continue bringing numerous people to the streets screaming for justice. Thousands marched in London, the capital of England on Wednesday to raise the topic of the Hazara genocide to the British Parliament, reported The Khaama Press.





Paul Bristow, a member of the British Parliament, spoke to the crowd and promised to continue speaking out until the genocide against the Hazara people in Afghanistan is put an end.





The violent persecution of the Afghan Shia Hazara goes back more than a century but has reached unprecedented levels in the last year under the Taliban.





The targeting of Hazara houses of worship, schools, and other public places has intensified since the Taliban took control last year. In the last year, the Islamic State of Khorasan has claimed responsibility for 13 attacks against Hazaras.





Approximately 700 people have been killed or injured in these attacks.







