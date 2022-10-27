



This comes days after the security forces busted a suspected terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district





Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday foiled a "major infiltration attempt" by a terrorist along the Line of Control in Tangdhar Sector of Union Territory's Kupwara.





According to ANI, the officials of the Indian Army said that they have eliminated this terrorist on the basis of intelligence input, which they confirmed by other intelligence agencies regarding the infiltration of a group of LeT terrorists through Forward Sudpura in Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara District.





"Based on the intelligence inputs about a likely attempt of infiltration/smuggling war-like stores/narcotics in Tangdhar, an Army unit had intensified anti-infiltration efforts. At midnight, movements of suspected infiltrators were detected who fired at troops," ANI quoted the Indian Army officials as saying in an official statement.





The Army officials suspected the eliminated terrorist of belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit and recovered one AK series rifle and a pistol from his possession.





"As per agencies, the eliminated terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Shakur, s/o Yakub, aged 32 years belonging to Syedpura in PoJK," the Army's statement read.





The Army also informed that they had intercepted two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate and around 1.45 am today they were fired upon, leading to the elimination of one of them, however, the other one managed to escape to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) taking advantage of the darkness, it said.







