

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has showcased an 8×8 Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) at Defence Expo 2022 being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat from 18 to 22 October.

According to DRDO, WhAP is an 8×8 wheeled armoured personnel carrier system. It is state-of-the-art and matches the capabilities of modern wheeled armoured vehicles in-service worldwide.





The vehicle is amphibious and is incorporated with features such as a high-power engine, fully automatic transmission, and an advanced driveline with hydro-gas suspension.





WhAP has cross-country mobility as well as water-obstacle negotiation capability. It can integrate different types of armaments and payloads such as a 30 mm turret [manned and Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS)], a 7.62/12.7 mm RCWS, and anti-tank guided missiles.





The system is designed and developed by DRDO and manufactured by TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL).





The vehicle is designed to provide a modular add-on composite armour for ballistic protection. It also provides all-around blast and mine protection up until STANAG 4569 Level 3. It has a double-floor V-type mine protection with shock-resistant seats and foot pads. It generates a power of 600 hp at 2,000 rpm and can carry 12 troops. The maximum on-road speed of the vehicle is 100 km/h. It weighs 24.5 ton with an in-service 30 mm upgraded turret, and 21.5 tonne without the turret.





According to DRDO, the vehicle platform design is modular and suitable for the development of the family of vehicles such as recce and support; light tank; command post; and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear, among others.







