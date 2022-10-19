



TATA Advanced Systems (TASL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, has delivered the 200th crown and tail-cone for Boeing’s CH-47 utility helicopter.





TASL makes these parts at its Hyderabad facility which are then integrated into the Chinook helicopter at Boeing’s facility in Philadelphia, US. The Indian Air Force operates 15 such helicopters.





Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TASL, said its world class quality and delivery mechanism had helped forge a strong relationship with Boeing on both military and commercial platforms. This partnership, he added, showed the continued commitment of Tata Sons to develop an aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem in India.





“This is a significant milestone and a testimony of our commitment to strengthen the manufacturing capabilities of the Indian aerospace and defence industry along with our strategic partners,” added Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.





TASL has been delivering CH-47 Chinook helicopter crown and tail-cones, which have been installed in helicopters belonging to the US Army and other international customers.







