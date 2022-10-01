



Two encounters are underway in South Kashmir's Shopian and North Kashmir's Baramulla





Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Baramulla, Rayees Mohammad Bhat on Friday said that terrorists who came to disrupt the ongoing Army Rally in North Kashmir's Baramulla district were killed in an encounter. Two encounters broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Friday. Both the terrorists were linkd with proscribed with terror outfit JeM, ADGP Kashmir police said.





"We received input this morning about the presence of some terrorists in Yedipora Village," Baramulla SSP said.





A joint team of Baramulla police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area. During searches, the hiding terrorists from a residential house fired upon the search party, which was retaliated, triggering off an encounter, the officer said.





SSP Baramulla further said that encounter ensued for sometime and ultimately both the terrorists were killed this morning. Both terrorists so far are unidentified and from their possession an AKS74U rifle with three magazines and a pistol with a magazine were recovered.





SSP Baramulla said that we had received input that these two militants were given the task of attacking the ongoing Army recruitment Rally (Agniveer) in Baramulla.





Their mission was to fail this recruitment rally by disturbing the young. However, we have been successful in repulsing their plan to attack the rally by killing both the terrorists, he said.





We appeal to people not to go near the encounter site until the site is completely sanitized from any kind of explosion. And I also appeal to young not to join the path of violence, the officer added.





Earlier, a terrorist was killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Pattan area of Baramulla ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the region.





"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said in a tweet.





In another tweet, police said, "Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job."





The encounters broke out after police and security forces received specific input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.





The encounters began after the security forces launched cordon and search operations in the Chitragam area in south Kashmir's Shopian and in the Yedipora area in north Kashmir's Baramulla, a police official said.







