DRDO's Short-range missile hits target





VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including miniaturised reaction control system (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were successfully validated during the tests





BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to add more firepower to the armed forces, India on Tuesday conducted the maiden test of very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) from a ground-based portable launcher off the Odisha coast.





Defence sources said twin tests of the man-portable air defence system (MANPAD) were also conducted from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) validating the technologies incorporated in the new missile. Indigenously designed and developed by Hyderabad-based Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in collaboration with DRDO’s other laboratories and Indian industry partners, the missile can destroy targets at a range of around 6 km. VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies including a miniaturised reaction control system (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were successfully validated during the tests.





“The missile is meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed for use against visible targets such as tactical aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicle and cruise missile head-on or receding amidst natural clutter and countermeasures, said a defence official associated with the mission.





The fully digital and heat-seeking missile can meet the requirements of all three wings of the armed forces. It comes with a lightweight man-portable launcher and boasts a highly proven success rate. Secretary of Defence DR&D and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated the VSHORADS missile team for the excellent success.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented and appreciated the efforts of DRDO and industry partners. He said this new missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces.







