



SRINAGAR: Amid high-security arrangements, thousands of people across Kashmir came to attend the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s rally at Showkat Ali stadium in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.





Officials told that thousands of people from Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla and other parts of the Valley had lined up early morning outside the venue where Amit Shah is scheduled to address the public rally.





They said that elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in and around the venue, while thousands of people have gathered inside the venue.





Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday addressed a massive gathering in Rajouri. Following the rally at Rajouri, Shah arrived in Srinagar last evening, where he met several delegations and also held a high-level security meeting with police, security forces and various intelligence agencies.







