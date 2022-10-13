



Karachi: The equations of America and Pakistan are changing day by day. The Joe Biden government of America shocked India on the first F-16 deal and Kashmir issue and now two ships of the US Coast Guard (Coast Guard) reached Pakistan. Two Coast Guard ships were in Karachi from October 6 to 9. The arrival of these ships in Karachi is enough to show how strong the ties with Pakistan are. By issuing a statement from the Central Command of the US Navy, information has been given about the arrival of these ships to Pakistan. This ship arrived recently at a time when the Chief of the Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had returned from his American tour.





It has been told by the Central Command that Coast Guard ships USCGC Charles Moulthorpe and USCGC Emin Tunnel had gone to Karachi. Both these ships are part of the 5th Fleet of the Coast Guard. The Navy has said that these ships were sent to Karachi to take stock of coastal stability and security in the Middle East.





The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is vital to America’s presence in the Middle East. Apart from the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea and a part of the Indian Ocean come in the Middle East. This area is spread over 2.5 million square miles and this part is commanded by the Fifth Fleet. The region comprises 21 countries and has three important waterways, including the Suez Canal, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb in Yemen.





US Navy Happy





The US Navy said in its statement, “We are delighted to visit Pakistan as our relationships continue to grow in this dynamic region.” According to Captain Eric Helgen of the US Coast Guard, who is responsible for patrolling forces in Southwest Asia, this recent visit shows how close the relationship between the Pakistan Navy and the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is. If they believe, this relationship will get stronger in the coming days. Members of the US Coast Guard also met representatives of the Pakistan Navy in Karachi. Issues related to coastal security were also discussed between the two for a long time.





India’s Opposition





In the last few days, there have been many such things between Pakistan and America which are enough to show that the White House is ready to help Pakistan’s economy. Despite India, the Shahbaz Sharif government of Pakistan is getting support from America. Recently, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome used the term Azad Jammu and Kashmir for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. On 7 October, there was also a protest against Blome’s visit to PoK from the Indian side.





Before this incident, in September, a package of $ 450 million was announced by the US to Pakistan for the F-16. According to the Biden administration, this package is very important for counter-terrorism operations. This American argument was opposed by India. Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that no one knows who America is fooling by this logic.







