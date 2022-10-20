



An Air Force F-35 crashed at the end of a runway near Salt Lake City, Utah, officials said on Wednesday.





The F-35 crashed at Hill Air Force Base at the north end of the runway, the 388th Fighter Wing said in a tweet.





According to the 388th Fighter Wing, the pilot ejected from the F-35 and emergency crews are responding.







