



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to increase his hold over the nation in the ongoing 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).





His aim is indeed not to equal revolutionary leader Mao Zedong, but to surpass him.





The "two establishment", a newly invented phrase of CCP, remains a consistent theme in all panel discussions organized at the ongoing 2nd National Congress of CCP.





The term "two establishment" was used in a resolution adopted by Central Committee of CCP-in November 2021 along with another term "two upholds" which signifies "upholding Xi's core position on Party's Central Committee", while "enhancing Central Committee's authority."





Coining of these new slogans by CCP is aimed to project Xi as "people's leader", besides being the Party leader and to cement his status akin to Mao Zedong, who is regarded as the "great leader."





The term "two establishment" refers to establishing President Xi Jinping as the "unquestionable core leader" of CCP and to adopt his, political doctrine as 'the "guiding principles for the new era" of the Party.





Although the term did not find any mention in the 'Work Report' presented (October 16) by President Xi at the Congress, most of the Politburo members, while presiding over the panel discussions used it to express their support for Xi.





Meanwhile, China is continuing efforts to provoke public sentiments against India and project CCP under Xi's leadership as the only savior of country's sovereignty and its people.





In this regard, clips of Galwan clash (June 15, 2020) have been included in a propaganda video released (October 19) by CCP's official mouthpiece 'People's Daily' highlighting the contributions of Chinese people from all walks, including PLA, under CCP's guidance.





Further, social media suppression in China is ongoing to clampdown political dissent.





The Cyberspace Administration of China has as far banned over 60,000 WeChat accounts. The move follows the mass circulation of images related to Sitong Bridge incident (Haidian District, Beijing; October 13) wherein banners critical of President Xi and the CCP were displayed.





In China, WeChat account forms almost the entirety of social and digital lives of the population. By driving alternative communication platforms out of existence, WeChat has made it easier for the Government to censor content centrally.





As the draconian rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in mainland China continues to wreak havoc, the unfurling of the banner went viral on social media that highlights the call for "reforms", "dignity", and "liberty" and denounced the need for a "cultural revolution", the Hong Kong Post reported.





The slogan also demands an end to the "slavery" that has perhaps become equivalent to being a Chinese citizen.





However, the individual involved in this protest was later arrested and put under custody.





Highly upset with the protests, the Chinese authority and propaganda machinery dismissed this act of protest as a rogue incident of madness, the Hong Kong Post reported.





The protests is a big blow to Xi, who is expecting to extend his rule for at least another five years.





It is quite important to Xi that he is seen as the most accepted Chinese leader now more than ever when he intends to get a third term as the premier. It is not helping his case that there are news of public protests coming from various corners of the country. There is clearly an unrest brewing in China and it is the premier's excessive aggressiveness that is the root cause of the unrest, the publication reported.







