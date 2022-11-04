



Police said three terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Awantipora area





Kashmir: Four terrorists have been killed in back to back anti-terrorist operations by security forces in south Kashmir today.





Police said three terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Awantipora area, and one terrorist was killed in the Bijbehara area.





According to police, one of the three terrorists killed in Awantipora was involved in multiple incidents, including attacks on security forces in the area.





Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "LeT Commander Mukhtar Bhat was among the three killed terrorists. As per source, he along with foreign terrorist was going for Fidayeen attack on Security Forces camp. One AK-74 rifle, one AK-56 rifle, and 1 pistol were recovered. Awantipora Police and Army averted a major terror incident."





Terming the killings "a big success" for security forces, Mr Kumar added "As per our source, 1 is FT (foreign terrorist) & 1 local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of 01 ASI of CRPF & 2 RPF personnel."





This comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have busted a terror module that was being coordinated from Europe and arrested two of its members involved in ferrying weapons and explosives being dropped by drones coming from Pakistan's side in Jammu.





Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh had on Monday asserted that Pakistan has now started a "new game" of smuggling weapons and narcotics through drones.





Earlier, An army Jawan was killed and a local terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested during an anti-terror operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir which began on October 26.







