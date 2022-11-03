

Ministry of Industry and Commerce officials said in a bid to boost trade between Afghanistan and India it was decided to reopen the air corridor between the two countries.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce spokesperson Abdul Salam Jaweed announced on Monday that a trade agreement has been signed between the Islamic Emirate and India.





Based on the agreement, Afghan businessmen can continue trading with India using the air corridor.





According to the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, trade and export of goods to India increased this year against last year.





They said 30,000 tons of handicrafts have been exported from Afghanistan to India this year.





The Industry and Commerce Minister, Nooruddin Azizi said that having trade agreements with India in place is in the interests of Afghanistan.





He also considers India and Canada as alternative countries to buy wheat.







