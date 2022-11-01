



Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a plant of the Tata-Airbus consortium in Gujarat's Vadodara today in a big move towards made-in-India aircrafts.





Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer (CCO) of Airbus, said on Sunday his company will deliver at least one aircraft every week to India for the next 10 years. He was speaking on the sidelines of the grand Tata-Airbus event in Gujarat's Vadodara.





“C-295 aircraft is a direct product of PM Modi's visionary ‘Make In India’ policy that encouraged my company, Airbus, to reimagine the way we do business in India... On an average, we'll deliver to India over one aircraft every week for next 10 years,” Scherer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.





The C-295 planes will be manufactured at the Vadodara plant of Tata-Airbus consortium and is expected to give a huge boost to the Indian Air Force fleet.





“We accept, with humility and a great sense of responsibility, the trust and confidence that the Government of India has reposed in Airbus... together, we will be delivering an aircraft that will strengthen the Indian Air Force and serve the PM's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat',” Scherer said.





Airbus is the largest commercial aircraft manufacturer in the world and among the most commonly used planes for air travel in India. The company's relationship with the country dates back to more than 50 years of collaborations.





Airbus is known to have played a crucial role in the rapid advancement of the civil aviation sector and has been a huge supporter in the modernisation of India's armed forces.







