



GANDHINAGAR: Centum Electronics Limited today announced a strategic partnership with Israel headquartered Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Limited. As part of the MoU, both the companies will exclusively collaborate in the field of Electronic Warfare systems for the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guards and other government agencies. The MoU envisages development and indigenous production of the futuristic light weight Electronic Warfare systems in lower frequency bands and life cycle support of the existing Electronic Warfare systems.





The MoU was signed by Mr. Nikhil Mallavarapu, Executive Director, Centum Electronics Limited and Mr. Oded Fisher, Naval Warfare System, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Limited at DefExpo 2022, India's flagship Defence Exhibition being held in Gandhinagar (Gujarat) from October 18 - 22, 2022. Mr. Vinod Chippalkatti (President) and Mr. Subhash Ahlawat (Director) from Centum Electronics and Mr. Shardul Rauthela (Director - Naval Systems) from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems were also present on the occasion.





Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Nikhil Mallavarapu said, "We are delighted to be associated with Rafael. Through this partnership, we look forward to offering a wide variety of high-end products in the Electronic Warfare domain. This MoU encompasses knowledge sharing and manufacturing in India, and will help us in our endeavour to build a self-reliant India. It also gives us an opportunity to showcase our indigenous capability in cutting-edge defence technologies. In Rafael, we have found a good partner who has a good understanding of the EW segment…and they also bring in a global perspective."





With the Indian Defence sector opening up on account of major policy changes initiated by the Government of India, both Centum and Rafael will leverage their knowledge, expertise and skills in the Electronic Warfare domain to capitalise on the opportunities coming up. This MoU will enhance Centum's indigenous Electronic Warfare system design and manufacturing capabilities through Rafael's decades of experience in lower frequency band Electronic Warfare system. This exclusive collaboration is likely to generate significant revenues over next three to five years.





"Rafael is committed to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision and is proud to collaborate with a state of the art company as Centum for the benefit of the Indian Navy," adds Mr. Oded Fisher.





Today, the Centum Group's offerings range from customized product design & development, manufacturing services and turnkey solutions for mission-critical applications. These solutions are offered through the key operating business units that work together to address the customer needs. Each business unit is led by a strong and experienced management team.





About Centum





Centum was founded in 1994 in Bangalore, India. Since then, Centum has rapidly grown into a diversified electronics company with operations in North America, EMEA and Asia. The company offers a broad range of products and services across different industry segments. It has continuously invested in strengthening its design & product development capabilities while developing deep domain knowledge in the segments it operates in. Centum has also established truly world-class manufacturing facilities with cutting edge infrastructure as well as a global supply chain capable of delivering products with high quality and reliability.





A key contributor to Centum Group's growth has been the strong relationships forged with international customers and partners. This customer-focused approach coupled with Centum's culture hinged on the core-values of Technology-Teamwork-Trust has resulted in a track-record of high quality products & services and excellent execution ability.





About Rafael





Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd. is synonymous with Dynamic Defence, Daring Innovation, and Technological Ingenuity. For over 70 years, the Company has pioneered advances in defence, cyber and security solutions for air, land, sea, and space. Rafael's innovations are based on extensive operational experience and understanding of evolving combat requirements. They enable the rapid development of effective solutions for complex battlespace challenges. Rafael is dedicated to continuously enhancing its customer service, as well as expanding its global industrial cooperation programs.







