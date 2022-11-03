



NEW DELHI: China and Pakistan on Wednesday expressed their opposition to the “politicisation” of the issue of counter-terrorism, days after India indirectly hit out at them for blocking its efforts to blacklist Pakistan-based key conspirators of terror attacks who continue to remain “protected and unpunished” there.





A joint statement issued after wide-ranging talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing mentioned the Kashmir issue, saying the two sides “emphasised the importance of resolving all outstanding disputes through sincere dialogue”. While there was no official response from India, government sources said J&K has always been and will always remain an integral part of India and that China and Pakistan must not do anything to change status quo in areas under illegal occupation of latter.





“The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the situation in J&K. The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue was a dispute left from history that should bepeacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements,” it said. “The two sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and expressed opposition to the politicisation of the issue of counter-terrorism,” it added.





China reiterated that it recognised Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “The two sides agreed to enhance counter-terrorism cooperation to promote international peace,” it said.







