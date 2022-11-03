



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he had an "extremely important and productive conversation" with French President Emmanuel Macron about strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities and restoring damaged energy infrastructure.





Zelensky did not say what had been agreed but thanked Macron for his support since Russia invaded Ukraine.





"Extremely important and productive conversation with French President @EmmanuelMacron. Specific decisions on strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities. Specific initiatives to restore the destroyed energy infrastructure. Thank you, my friend, for your unwavering support," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.







