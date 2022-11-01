



The first edition of India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise (IMT TRILAT), a joint maritime exercise between Indian, Mozambique and Tanzanian navies commenced at Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania on 27 October 2022. Indian Navy is represented by guided missile frigate, INS Tarkash and MARCOS.





The exercise aims at capability development to address common threats through training and sharing of best practices, enhancing interoperability, and strengthening maritime cooperation. The exercises are scheduled over a three-day period from 27 to 29 October 2022 ,which includes harbour and sea phases. As part of the harbour phase, capability building activities such as VBSS, small arms training, joint diving operations, damage control and fire fighting drills and cross deck visits are scheduled.





The sea phase will witness boat operations, fleet manoeuvres, VBSS, helicopter operations, formation anchoring and EEZ patrols. These exercises reflect India's and Indian Navy's commitment to enhancing maritime security and cooperation with maritime neighbours in IOR in accordance with SAGAR initiatives.







