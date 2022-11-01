



Keel Laying of First And Second 25T Bollard Pull Tugs (Yard 335 - 336) Keel Layed At M/S Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Kolkata





Contract for construction of six 25 Ton Bollard Pull Tugs was concluded with M/s Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Kolkata on 12 November 2021 at a cost of Rs 169.5 Crores in consonance with “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India.





These Tugs are being built with a service life of 30 years. The tugs will be capable of assisting naval ships and submarines in berthing and un-berthing, turning and manoeuvring in confined waters. The tugs will also provide afloat firefighting assistance to ships alongside and at anchorage and will have capability for limited Search and Rescue Operations.





Keel for first and second 25T Bollard Pull Tugs (Yard 335 - Bhishm and Yard 336 - Bahubali) was laid by Commander Rituraj Sahu, VSM, Naval Officer-in-Charge (West Bengal) on 27 October 2022 at Titagarh Wagons Ltd, Kolkata, West Bengal. With all major and auxiliary equipment/ systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these tugs are proud flag bearers of “Make in India, Make for the World” initiatives of Ministry of Defence.







