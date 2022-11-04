



New Delhi: After the shooting incident in Pakistan's Punjab province that injured former Prime Minister Imran Khan, India on Thursday said it is keeping a close eye on the ongoing developments.





"It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on it and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the firing at former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's rally in Wazirabad.





Imran Khan has been injured in a firing incident near his container in Wazirabad in Pakistan's Punjab province during his long march against the ruling coalition, reported ARY News.





The suspect caught by police for carrying out gunfire during PTI long march has said he wanted to kill PTI chairman Imran Khan because "he was misleading the public," media reports said.





When the police asked why he committed the crime, the shooter said, "Imran Khan was misleading people and I could not tolerate it so I tried to kill him. I tried my best to kill him. I tried killing only Imran Khan and no one else."





"I thought of this as there was Azaan going on and on the other side, Imran Khan is taking out his container and making noise. My conscience did not approve of this. I decided this suddenly... I conspired against Imran Khan from the day he kicked off his long march from Lahore. I made up my mind that I will not leave him alive," as per a video of the shooter shared on social media.





Responding to whether there was someone else in the conspiracy, the shooter said, "I have conspired this alone and no one else is involved in this. I came on a bike and I parked it at my uncle's shop. He has a motorcycle showroom."





Giving an update on Imran Khan's health, Omar Ayub Khan, Additional General Secretary PTI tweeted that Imran Khan is being operated upon in Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore. "Doctors will brief after the operation Inshallah. Prayers needed for the complete & speedy recovery of Khan Sb & all our injured colleagues."





The Punjab police have confirmed that seven people were injured and a person was killed in the firing incident. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Muazzam Nawaz, reported Dawn.





Meanwhile, Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged Punjab police to immediately cordon off the crime scene and seal Imran Khan's container for investigation purposes.





PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has also condemned the firing incident on PTI chief Imran Khan and the party members.





Earlier, Faisal Javed Khan, a Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was injured in "the firing incident" near the container carrying Imran Khan during the long march, said it was an "assassination attempt" on the former Pakistan Prime Minister, according to media reports.





PTI had said Imran Khan is safe and is being taken to hospital. Faisal Javed Khan, who was covered in blood because of the injuries sustained during the firing incident, said he was injured in the "assassination attempt" on Imran Khan.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He also directed the Interior Minister to get a report from the Punjab Chief Secretary and IGP Punjab.





PTI secretary general Asad Umar said Imran Khan is being shifted to Lahore after the firing incident. "Imran Khan is being shifted to Lahore for medical treatment," he said Asad Umar.





PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmed Chatta and Umar Dar were also injured in the incident, he added, according to ARY News.





As the incident took place in Punjab, the Chief Minister of the province Parvez Elahi instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after a thorough investigation.





"Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care," the Chief Minister said.





The incident took place when Imran Khan's Haqeeqi March entered Wazirabad. Following the firing, there was a stampede. Everyone including the PTI leaders on the container panicked, the reports said.





At the time of the firing, the convoy had reached near Zafarali Khan Chowk, ARY News said. Media reports quoting sources said that there are reports of 5 people injured in the firing incident. Those injured have been shifted to the hospital in ambulances, it added. (ANI)