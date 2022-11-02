



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the bridge collapse in Gujarat, Reuters reported citing state media.





"On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I would like to express our deep condolences to the victims and extend our sincere sympathy to their families and the injured," Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV.

Morbi District Collector on Tuesday morning said the death toll reached 135 after one more injured succumbed at the District hospital.





"With one more injured succumbing at the District hospital a while ago, the death toll stands at 135. A total of 14 persons are still hospitalized. One person is still reported to be missing and a search is on for him," said the Morbi District Collector.





A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the bridge collapse incident against private agencies for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.





The Gujarat Police has filed an FIR under IPC sections 304 and 308 in the bridge collapse tragedy. The Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident.





Police have said that the management agency did not take due care of quality check of the bridge and kept it open for the people on October 26, displaying severe carelessness.





Reportedly, the bridge was closed for about 8 months for maintenance and the repair work was being completed by a private agency.





State-wide mourning in Gujarat will take place on November 2, for the people who died in the Morbi tragedy.





The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at Gandhinagar Raj Bhavan chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and no government public functions, receptions, or entertainment programs will be held.







