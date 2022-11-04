



Terrorists fired upon two migrant labourers in Anantnag on Thursday evening





According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the victims were working at a private school at Bondialgam area. One of the victims hails from Bihar while the other is from the neighbouring country Nepal. They were admitted to the hospital.





"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers (one from Bihar and second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to the hospital," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.





Further details are awaited.







