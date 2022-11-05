



Washington: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to New Delhi next week to participate in the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership on November 11, the US Department of the Treasury announced on Friday.





"Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen will travel to New Delhi, India to participate in the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership on November 11," the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement.





On upcoming Friday, Secretary Yellen will highlight the strength of the US partnership with India, which continues to deepen. She will meet with technology sector leaders and visit the Microsoft India Development Centre, where she will deliver remarks on the United States' economic partnership with India.





The US treasury secretary will then hold a bilateral meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.





Following the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership (EFP) dialogue, Secretary Yellen will join Minister Sitharaman for a fireside discussion with executives from major Indian companies and American companies operating in India.





"To conclude the day, Secretary Yellen and Minister Sitharaman will sign a joint statement on the EFP dialogue. The Secretary's remarks and participation in the fireside discussion will be open to pre-credentialed press. There will be press sprays with remarks at the top of the EFP and bilateral meeting, and a photo spray at the signing ceremony," the treasury department said.





Throughout her visit to India, secretary Yellen will discuss how the US and India have worked together to deepen their economic ties, it added.





She will highlight the close ties between American and Indian people and businesses, and note ways we can further our bilateral economic relationship, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and stronger supply chains through friend-shoring.





She will also reaffirm America's and India's shared democratic values and commitment to upholding a rules-based international order as the world's largest democracies.





Yellen will also welcome India's assumption of the G20 presidency next month and discuss opportunities to make progress on global challenges through global climate action and evolving the multilateral development banks (MDBs).





After concluding her India visit, Yellen will then travel to Bali, Indonesia to represent the US at the G20 Joint Finance and Health Ministers' Meeting on November 12 and accompany US President Joe Biden at the G20 Leaders' Summit on November 15 and 16.







