



DEHRADUN: The Indian Army on Thursday said that "around 25 to 28 buildings inside the Army brigade headquarters in Joshimath -- an important staging area for forward posts along the India-China border -- have witnessed minor cracks".





The disclosure was made by Army chief, General Manoj Pande, during the annual Army Day press conference in New Delhi. The Army chief also said that some jawans in the unit have been relocated to other nearby locations.





"If needed, they would be permanently shifted to Auli," General Pande said. In Auli, the Army has a dental hospital and additional infrastructure. The Army chief was also quoted in a few reports by news agencies mentioning that "over 20 military installations around Joshimath have developed medium to minor damage." Speaking about the cracks reported on the road connecting Joshimath to Mana and work on the Helang bypass, the Army chief said that "the situation in Joshimath and stopping of work on the bypass road has not affected the Army's operational readiness and accessibility to forward areas."





General Pande further said that the Army is working closely with the civil administration and has offered all possible help in the crisis.





Meanwhile, the secretary of the state disaster management department, Ranjit Sinha, said on Thursday evening that Army and government helicopters are on standby for any immediate situation of relief and rescue operations.





"Eight teams of SDRF have been deployed at Joshimath for disaster relief operations, while two teams of NDRF are also there," he added.







