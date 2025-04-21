



United States Vice President JD Vance arrived in New Delhi on April 21, 2025, marking his first official visit to India since assuming office. He was accompanied by his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, who has Indian roots, and their three children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.





The Vance family was received at Palam Airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and other officials, and the Vice President was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Security in Delhi was notably heightened in anticipation of the visit.





Shortly after their arrival, the Vance family visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Delhi. There, they had the darshan of the replica of Lord Swaminarayan and admired the temple's architecture. The visit to Akshardham was followed by plans to visit a shopping complex featuring traditional Indian handcrafted goods. The temple visit holds personal significance as Usha Vance has Indian heritage.





Later in the evening, Vice President Vance met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, at 6:30 pm. The discussions were expected to focus on advancing bilateral trade ties, economic cooperation, and defence collaboration, with a particular emphasis on finalising a proposed bilateral trade agreement. The meeting also aimed to strengthen the comprehensive strategic global partnership between India and the United States, addressing a broad range of bilateral issues.





The four-day visit, scheduled from April 21 to 24, includes travel to Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23. In Jaipur, Vance and his family are set to stay at the historic Rambagh Palace and visit notable sites such as the Amer Fort.





Vance is also expected to address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre. In Agra, the itinerary includes a visit to the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air emporium showcasing Indian artefacts. The Vice President and his family will depart India from Jaipur on the morning of April 24.





The visit occurs against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations to mitigate the impact of US tariffs on India and to enhance bilateral trade, with an ambitious goal to double trade to $500 billion by 2030. The visit also takes place amid the broader context of the US-China trade tensions, with India positioned as a key partner for the United States in the region.





