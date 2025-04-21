



US Vice President JD Vance arrived in New Delhi on April 21, 2025, marking his first official visit to India since assuming office. He was accompanied by his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, their three children, and senior officials from the US administration, including representatives from the Pentagon and the State Department. Upon arrival at Palam Airport, Vance received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.





The four-day visit, scheduled from April 21 to 24, includes key meetings and cultural engagements in New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. On the first day, Vance is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for official talks focusing on strengthening economic, trade, and defence cooperation between the two nations.





The discussions are expected to emphasise finalising a bilateral trade agreement currently under negotiation, addressing issues such as tariffs and market access. This trade deal aims to significantly enhance economic ties and potentially double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.





The visit occurs amid the backdrop of the paused US tariff regime announced by former President Donald Trump and ongoing US-China trade tensions, positioning India as a strategic partner.





Following the meeting with PM Modi, Vance and his family will visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and a local handicrafts market in Delhi. On April 22, they will travel to Jaipur to visit historical sites such as the Amer Fort and address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre.





On April 23, the family will visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air emporium showcasing Indian handicrafts. The Taj Mahal visit holds special significance as the monument has welcomed many global leaders, including former US President Donald Trump in 2020. The Vances are expected to depart India from Jaipur on April 24.





The visit also has a personal dimension, as Usha Vance's ancestral village, Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, is eagerly anticipating the couple's possible visit. The village is abuzz with excitement and pride over Usha's achievements.





The Indian Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this visit reflects the strength of the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Global Partnership, covering a wide range of areas driven by shared democratic values and mutual interests. The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to review bilateral relations, discuss regional and global developments, and further boost ties between the two countries.





