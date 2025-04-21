



US Vice President JD Vance arrived in New Delhi on Monday, April 21, 2025, for his first official visit to India, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Vance and their three children. Upon arrival at Palam Air Force Station, he received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.





Hoardings welcoming Vice President Vance were prominently displayed near the airport and across New Delhi, underscoring the significance of the visit.





The four-day visit, lasting until April 24, follows Vance’s recent three-day trip to Italy, where he held bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Vatican officials, including Pope Francis.





In India, Vance’s itinerary includes official talks in New Delhi, followed by visits to Jaipur on April 22 and Agra on April 23, where he and his family will tour historic sites such as the Amer Fort and the Taj Mahal. The visit will conclude with Vance’s departure from Jaipur early on April 24.





A key highlight of the visit is the scheduled formal meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 pm on April 21 at the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.





Their discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic, trade, and defence cooperation between the two nations. This includes ongoing negotiations toward a bilateral trade agreement aimed at resolving tariff and market access issues, especially in the context of the sweeping tariff regime announced by US President Donald Trump, which has been temporarily paused.





The US and India are targeting a significant expansion of bilateral trade, with ambitions to more than double trade volume to $500 billion by 2030.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the comprehensive strategic global partnership between India and the US, noting that the visit provides an opportunity to discuss all relevant bilateral issues, including trade and defence cooperation. The visit is seen as crucial for further strengthening India-US ties and advancing discussions on a potential trade deal.





In addition to official engagements, the Vance family is also expected to engage in personal and cultural visits, including a visit to the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Delhi shortly after arrival. The visit carries personal significance as well, given Usha Vance’s Indian heritage, with anticipation in her ancestral village in Andhra Pradesh.





Overall, Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India is a blend of diplomatic, economic, and cultural engagements aimed at deepening the bilateral relationship between the two countries amid a complex global trade environment.





ANI







