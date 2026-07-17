



The latest TEJAS MK-1A configuration demonstrates a striking evolution in payload flexibility, with drop tanks now mounted on the mid-board pylons—an arrangement that frees outer stations for advanced missile racks.





This setup foreshadows the dual-rack ASTRA pylons being developed for the TEJAS MK-2, signalling India’s intent to maximise both endurance and firepower in future air combat.





The TEJAS MK-1A has long been depicted as capable of carrying drop tanks on its mid-board pylons, but recent visuals confirm this configuration in practice. By shifting external fuel tanks to these stations, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) engineers have effectively opened up the outboard pylons for specialised missile carriage.





This arrangement is particularly significant because it allows the MK-1A to retain extended range while simultaneously preparing for heavier missile loads.





The mid-board drop tank configuration ensures that the aircraft can sustain longer missions without compromising agility. With internal fuel capacity already improved over earlier variants, the addition of external tanks on mid-board pylons provides balanced weight distribution and aerodynamic efficiency. This design choice reflects HAL’s focus on optimising combat endurance while maintaining flexibility for diverse mission profiles.





The freed outer pylons are now being linked to the development of twin dual-rack launchers for the ASTRA beyond-visual-range missile family, intended for the TEJAS MK-2. The MK-2 program has been engineered with beyond-visual-range dominance as a core priority, featuring 11 hard-points compared to the MK-1A’s eight. This allows configurations where multiple dual-rack pylons can carry up to eight ASTRA missiles, with potential expansion to ten in optimised setups. Such saturation capability is unmatched among single-engine fighters in its class.





The ASTRA missile family itself is evolving rapidly. The ASTRA MK-1 has already achieved ranges of around 110 km, with upgrades pushing effective reach to 160 km. The ASTRA MK-2, nearing production clearance, is designed with dual-pulse propulsion and advanced energy management, extending its range to 220 km and potentially beyond 240 km. These missiles provide India with a formidable stand-off capability, enabling proactive air dominance rather than reactive interception.





For the MK-1A, the integration of dual-rack pylons has already been demonstrated with the ASRAAM close-combat missile, doubling within-visual-range firepower without sacrificing other payload options. The mid-board drop tank arrangement complements this by ensuring that endurance is not compromised even when pylons are dedicated to missile carriage. This synergy between endurance and firepower is what makes the current MK-1A configuration particularly noteworthy.





Operationally, this means TEJAS squadrons can now field aircraft capable of sustained patrols with extended fuel reserves while simultaneously carrying a diverse mix of short-range and long-range missiles. In contested airspace, this translates into the ability to engage multiple adversaries in succession, adapt load-outs to mission priorities, and maintain combat readiness over prolonged engagements.





The MK-1A’s evolution into such a versatile platform underscores the maturity of India’s indigenous fighter development. HAL and ADA are demonstrating the ability to deliver advanced integration solutions that not only enhance current capabilities but also pave the way for future upgrades in the MK-2.





This trajectory positions the TEJAS family as a cornerstone of India’s air combat strategy, combining indigenous innovation with operational pragmatism.





Agencies







