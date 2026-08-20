



India has delivered medicines and medical consumables to a Government Hospital in Kabul, reaffirming its longstanding health partnership with the Afghan people.





This latest assistance underscores New Delhi’s continued commitment to supporting the healthcare needs of Afghanistan, particularly at a time when the country faces immense challenges in maintaining essential medical services.





The Ministry of External Affairs announced the delivery in a social media post, highlighting that the supplies are intended to augment healthcare services at the government hospital in Kabul.





The consignment includes a range of medicines and consumables designed to strengthen patient care capacity and ensure that critical treatments remain accessible to the Afghan population.





This initiative is part of India’s broader humanitarian program in Afghanistan, which has consistently prioritised healthcare support. In recent years, India has supplied essential medicines, vaccines, and medical equipment to Afghan hospitals, while also facilitating treatment for Afghan patients in Indian medical institutions.





These efforts have been complemented by the construction of healthcare infrastructure such as hospitals and clinics, as well as training programs for Afghan medical professionals.





India’s assistance has also extended to food security and pharmaceutical cooperation, with consignments of wheat, vaccines, and other essential supplies delivered under humanitarian aid.





Scholarships and capacity-building programs have further strengthened the people-to-people ties between the two nations, ensuring that Afghan students and professionals benefit from educational and technical opportunities in India.





The latest delivery of medicines and consumables to Kabul reflects India’s enduring role as a reliable partner in Afghanistan’s healthcare journey.





By focusing on immediate needs while also supporting long-term resilience, India aims to ensure that Afghan hospitals are better equipped to serve vulnerable communities, including children, women, and those requiring specialised care.





This gesture also reinforces India’s broader diplomatic stance of fostering peace, stability, and development in Afghanistan through sustained humanitarian assistance and cooperation.





It highlights the civilizational ties between the two countries, which have spanned centuries, and demonstrates India’s commitment to standing by the Afghan people during difficult times.





Agencies







