



The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have formally signed an exchange of letters extending their long-standing Cooperative Agreement for a further five years, pushing the validity of the historic pact until 8 January 2032.





This extension reaffirms the shared commitment of Europe and India to expand their bilateral cooperation across an array of cutting-edge space endeavours. The official signature ceremony took place in Paris on the margins of the International Space Summit on 10 September 2026, marking another significant milestone in the decades-long partnership between the two space giants.









Speaking on the significance of the renewed framework, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher stated that international cooperation remains essential as space activities expand beyond Earth orbit and new opportunities emerge in space exploration, sustainability, and advanced space technologies.





He noted that ESA and ISRO have built a trusted partnership spanning more than two decades, and emphasised that this renewed agreement positions both agencies to pursue even greater ambitions together while delivering tangible benefits for their respective citizens and economies.





He added that the European agency eagerly looks forward to continuing this successful collaboration in the years ahead.





The underlying Cooperative Agreement, which initially entered into force in January 2002, serves as the overarching foundational framework for structured cooperation between ESA and ISRO across a broad spectrum of space activities.





Over the years, the two agencies have worked closely together on numerous high-profile initiatives spanning Earth observation, satellite navigation, space science, and critical ground station mission operations support. Building upon this base, both entities had also expressed their intention to deepen collaboration through a Joint Statement of Intent on human space exploration, which was signed last year.





The newly signed exchange of letters not only extends the longevity of the Cooperative Agreement but also comprehensively updates its scope to reflect the rapidly evolving priorities of the global space sector. In addition to existing domain areas of cooperation, the updated agreement now explicitly integrates space weather alongside human and robotic space exploration.





Furthermore, the revised framework formally recognises the growing imperative surrounding the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, ensuring that orbit cleanliness, debris mitigation, and space situational awareness remain central to future joint endeavours.





Reflecting on the milestone, Dr V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, stated that the enduring partnership between ISRO and ESA has consistently delivered tangible scientific and technological benefits for both India and Europe.





He highlighted that the joint efforts have repeatedly demonstrated the immense value of international cooperation in advancing complex space activities.





The Chairman further noted that the formal renewal of this agreement directly reflects the shared ambition of ISRO and ESA to pursue pioneering innovation and scientific progress for the ultimate benefit of their societies.





This strategic extension strongly reaffirms the deep-seated commitment of both space agencies to continue building upon their established operational partnership.





By creating an updated baseline, ISRO from its headquarters in Bangalore and ESA from Europe are set to explore fresh avenues for cooperation, driving scientific discovery, fostering technological innovation, and ensuring the sustainable, peaceful use of outer space for years to come.











