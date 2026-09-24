



Germany is fully prepared to execute the proposed strategic submarine partnership with India as soon as the Indian authorities complete their mandatory administrative approvals.





German Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck, emphasised this readiness while underscoring that the initiative is conceived as a comprehensive technology collaboration rather than a routine commercial sale of defence hardware.





Speaking during an interview with ANI , the envoy highlighted that the project features German defence conglomerate Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems working alongside Indian shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited under Project-75I. The collaboration centres on indigenous manufacturing within India, supported by an extensive transfer of key technologies and design frameworks.





The ambassador pointed out that the strategic venture extends beyond a single business transaction, describing it as a true bilateral production alliance.





He noted that the initiative will generate positive economic ripple effects, benefiting a wide spectrum of domestic industrial partners and strengthening India's overall maritime manufacturing ecosystem.





Addressing queries regarding the operational timeline for signing the contract, Wieck confirmed that Berlin stands ready to formalise the pact at short notice once New Delhi grants the final go-ahead. He clarified that all internal procedures on the German side have been cleared, leaving the final sign-off from the Indian government, including the Cabinet Committee on Security, as the remaining milestone before execution begins.





This mega-defence initiative, valued at approximately ₹70,000 crore to ₹90,000 crore, forms a central pillar of the expanding strategic and industrial cooperation between India and Germany. The partnership incorporates robust domestic manufacturing requirements and advanced technological exchanges to boost self-reliance in military shipyards across the country.





Earlier in August, bilateral relations received a major impetus when India and Germany signed and exchanged the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap along with an Implementing Arrangement for Joint Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training. These strategic pacts were formally exchanged during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's three-day official visit to the European country.





As detailed by the Ministry of Defence, the arrangements aim to deepen institutional synergy between both nations, unlocking expanded avenues for collaborative training, institutional capacity building, and defence technology co-development.





The high-level exchange took place in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between the two nations across defence production, naval capabilities, and broader security domains.





ANI







