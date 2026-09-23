From Prototype To Powerhouse: India's Push To Ensure Start-Ups Reach Scale, Not Stagnation
India’s defence industrial ecosystem is undergoing one of the most consequential transformations since Independence. What was once a sector dominated by public-sector entities operating under nomination-based production models is steadily evolving into a competitive and innovation-driven ecosystem where private companies, MSMEs and Start-Ups are assuming an increasingly important role.
The significance of this transition was underlined earlier this month when the Defence Acquisition Council approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹1.10 lakh crore for the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.
Notably, around 98% of the procurement value is expected to be sourced from Indian industry, reflecting a decisive policy shift towards indigenous manufacturing and technological self-reliance.
This development is far more important than a routine procurement exercise. It represents a structural change in the way India intends to build military capability in the coming decades.
For much of India's post-Independence history, defence production remained concentrated in a handful of public-sector organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Munitions India Limited. These entities played a vital role in sustaining strategic capabilities, but the system often limited competition and constrained opportunities for private industry.
Today, that landscape is changing rapidly.
India is increasingly moving away from nomination-based production and towards a framework where public and private sector companies compete for opportunities on a more level footing. The change has now begun producing measurable results. India's defence production reached approximately ₹1,78,000 crore during FY26. This represents an extraordinary expansion compared to the ₹43,746 crore recorded in FY14 and reflects the growing maturity of domestic manufacturing capabilities.
At the same time, defence exports have surged dramatically.
Exports touched ₹38,424 crore during FY26, registering growth of more than 62% within a single year. Indian military products are now being supplied to more than 80 countries, demonstrating increasing international confidence in Indian-made systems. Private industry has become a major contributor to this success.
Private firms currently account for approximately ₹42,000 crore of India's overall defence production, a figure that would have been difficult to imagine a decade ago when public-sector dominance remained largely unquestioned.
However, the true importance of this transformation lies not merely in production figures or export statistics. What is emerging from Indian factories today is qualitatively different from what existed in the past. A notable example is the AK-203 rifle project.
In August, Indo-Russian Rifles successfully test-fired the first AK-203 Sher manufactured entirely using Indian components and indigenous input materials. The programme began through licensed assembly using imported kits. It has now evolved into a fully localised manufacturing ecosystem supported by domestic suppliers.
This transition illustrates how India can move beyond simple assembly operations towards genuine industrial capability. Several major private-sector firms have already demonstrated similar progress. Larsen & Toubro has established significant expertise in missile systems, naval engineering, underwater platforms and strategic manufacturing.
Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems have emerged as key participants in artillery development through the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System project. Solar Industries has developed and fielded Nagastra, recognised as India's first indigenous man-portable loitering munition. Such systems are increasingly relevant in modern warfare, where low-cost precision strike capabilities are proving highly effective.
A particularly important development has been the emergence of defence Start-Ups.
Companies such as Raphe and Mphibr have moved beyond conventional drone production. They are developing indigenous UAVs, propulsion systems, long-endurance platforms and advanced military drone capabilities tailored to Indian operational requirements. This represents the emergence of a new generation of defence enterprises focused on advanced technologies rather than traditional manufacturing alone.
Beneath the larger companies lies an even broader innovation ecosystem. The Innovations for Defence Excellence initiative, commonly known as iDEX, has played a central role in nurturing this ecosystem. Since its launch in 2018, iDEX has engaged 676 innovators, Start-Ups and MSMEs while signing 551 contracts.
The initiative provides milestone-based grant-in-aid support for deep-technology projects involving artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, autonomous systems, advanced sensors and counter-drone solutions.
Importantly, innovators retain ownership of their intellectual property. This approach differs substantially from older procurement models and creates incentives for long-term innovation. Procurement orders for iDEX-supported products have also increased significantly, indicating that government support is beginning to translate into actual market opportunities. The strategic significance of these developments extends far beyond economics.
India inherited a defence model designed for an era in which military advantage largely depended upon large platforms developed over lengthy timelines.
That paradigm is changing.
Recent conflicts have fundamentally altered the economics of warfare. Loitering munitions costing a few lakhs of rupees have demonstrated the ability to destroy platforms worth several crores. Drones have repeatedly neutralised tanks, artillery systems and sophisticated military infrastructure. Electronic warfare capabilities are increasingly influencing battlefield outcomes. Software-defined sensing systems are changing the way military forces detect, track and engage targets.
Artificial intelligence-assisted targeting and autonomous operations are becoming critical components of modern military power. As a result, the determining factor is no longer simply who possesses the largest platforms. Instead, military advantage increasingly depends on who can develop, test, modify and redeploy systems at the fastest pace. India's future military success will therefore depend heavily upon the speed of innovation. The next frontier is already becoming visible.
Military capability is increasingly being shaped by robotics, autonomy and artificial intelligence. India must ensure it does not fall behind. For India, these technologies offer particular relevance. Autonomous systems can support border surveillance across difficult terrain. Robotic systems can assist high-altitude operations where environmental conditions create significant risks for human personnel. Marine drones can improve maritime surveillance and naval operations. Unmanned logistics platforms can enhance supply chain efficiency in remote regions.
Developing such capabilities requires integration across multiple technological domains. Electronics and semiconductors will be essential. Advanced materials will play a critical role. Precision manufacturing capabilities must continue expanding. Artificial intelligence software will underpin autonomy.
Robotics and sensor fusion technologies will increasingly become central to military operations. No government-owned entity alone can build such a comprehensive ecosystem. Private-sector involvement has therefore become indispensable. International experience strongly reinforces this conclusion. Germany's Rheinmetall evolved from broader industrial roots into one of Europe's leading defence manufacturers. In the United States, companies such as Palantir and Anduril progressed from venture-backed technology firms into major defence suppliers serving national-security requirements. India is beginning to witness similar trajectories.
Larsen & Toubro, TATA Advanced Systems, Mahindra Defence Systems and Adani Defence are all expanding their presence across strategic domains. At the same time, younger technology firms are working on autonomous systems, advanced drones, artificial intelligence-enabled solutions and next-generation battlefield technologies. This pattern mirrors developments taking place globally.
Localisation of defence production is increasingly becoming a strategic necessity rather than merely an economic preference. The rationale is straightforward. Global supply chains can become unreliable without warning. Geopolitical crises can disrupt access to critical systems and components.
Even friendly countries inevitably prioritise their own national interests during periods of conflict. The ongoing war in Ukraine has demonstrated this reality. Russian production capacity has been stretched significantly by wartime demands. Any supplier engaged in its own conflict will naturally prioritise domestic military requirements before fulfilling export commitments. This creates strategic vulnerabilities for importing nations.
Dependence on imported equipment carries additional long-term costs. The purchase price of a platform represents only part of the overall expenditure. Spare parts, maintenance requirements, mid-life upgrades, overhaul cycles and proprietary software support often extend across three decades or more.
Such dependencies can create enduring strategic constraints. They also place pressure on current account balances through sustained outflows of foreign exchange. Greater localisation offers a more favourable alternative. Domestic production strengthens technological capabilities. It builds manufacturing capacity. It creates skilled employment. It enables exports. It facilitates long-term partnerships with friendly countries. It also enhances India's diplomatic influence and strategic reach through defence cooperation.
Yet despite the significant policy progress achieved so far, a major challenge remains. For many Indian defence companies, especially emerging innovators, the primary obstacle is no longer policy access. It is capital. Defence manufacturing is a uniquely demanding business. Working-capital cycles can extend from 12 months to 24 months or even longer.
Companies often incur substantial expenditure before receiving payments. The burden is especially severe for Start-Ups and smaller enterprises that lack deep financial reserves. As a result, many promising firms risk entering what entrepreneurs often describe as the "valley of death". This is the period between successful innovation and commercial-scale production. A company may develop a functioning prototype.
It may complete trials successfully. It may even receive positive feedback from potential military users. Yet without adequate financial support, it may struggle to survive long enough to scale production. This challenge needs urgent attention. The first priority should be reforming payment mechanisms. Advance payments and milestone-based disbursements linked to clearly defined procurement commitments would provide much-needed financial stability.
Government procurement processes must not unintentionally undermine the very enterprises they seek to support. Delayed payments can cripple young companies regardless of technological capability. Second, India should establish a dedicated working-capital credit guarantee scheme specifically tailored for defence manufacturers. Such a mechanism would improve access to financing and reduce risk perceptions among lenders.
Third, the taxation framework should recognise the distinctive characteristics of defence manufacturing. The sector typically involves high research and development expenditure, long gestation periods and relatively low production volumes. Traditional taxation structures do not always adequately account for these realities.
Targeted incentives could encourage greater investment in strategic technologies. Fourth, a fixed proportion of national defence R&D expenditure should be reserved for smaller firms and innovators. Retention of intellectual property rights must continue. Equally important, development contracts should be linked directly with production opportunities wherever feasible. This would help bridge the gap between innovation and commercial deployment.
The draft Defence Acquisition Procedure 2026 contains several encouraging recommendations. Among them are proposals for a dedicated iDEX and Technology Development Fund chapter. The draft also recommends a minimum pilot order once a prototype successfully completes trials. Additionally, it suggests a five-year assured order framework for successful projects. If implemented effectively, these measures could significantly strengthen the innovation ecosystem.
Such reforms would send a strong signal that innovation will be rewarded not merely with recognition but with sustainable business opportunities. India has already demonstrated that it can innovate. Indian companies are developing increasingly sophisticated military technologies at impressive speed. The achievements of the past decade have laid a strong foundation. The challenge now is to ensure that this momentum is not lost.
As defence expenditure continues to increase, policymakers must ensure that every rupee invested contributes not only to military preparedness but also to technological advancement, industrial development and strategic autonomy. The transition from importer to producer is already underway. The next phase must ensure that India also becomes a global leader in defence innovation, advanced manufacturing and next-generation military technologies.
The country has opened the door to competition, entrepreneurship and technological creativity. The task ahead is to ensure that promising firms successfully cross the difficult bridge between innovation and scale, transforming breakthrough ideas into enduring national capabilities.
Agencies
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