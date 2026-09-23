



India’s defence industrial ecosystem is undergoing one of the most consequential transformations since Independence. What was once a sector dominated by public-sector entities operating under nomination-based production models is steadily evolving into a competitive and innovation-driven ecosystem where private companies, MSMEs and Start-Ups are assuming an increasingly important role.





The significance of this transition was underlined earlier this month when the Defence Acquisition Council approved capital acquisition proposals worth approximately ₹1.10 lakh crore for the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.





Notably, around 98% of the procurement value is expected to be sourced from Indian industry, reflecting a decisive policy shift towards indigenous manufacturing and technological self-reliance.





This development is far more important than a routine procurement exercise. It represents a structural change in the way India intends to build military capability in the coming decades.





For much of India's post-Independence history, defence production remained concentrated in a handful of public-sector organisations such as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited and Munitions India Limited. These entities played a vital role in sustaining strategic capabilities, but the system often limited competition and constrained opportunities for private industry.





Today, that landscape is changing rapidly.





India is increasingly moving away from nomination-based production and towards a framework where public and private sector companies compete for opportunities on a more level footing. The change has now begun producing measurable results. India's defence production reached approximately ₹1,78,000 crore during FY26. This represents an extraordinary expansion compared to the ₹43,746 crore recorded in FY14 and reflects the growing maturity of domestic manufacturing capabilities.





At the same time, defence exports have surged dramatically.





Exports touched ₹38,424 crore during FY26, registering growth of more than 62% within a single year. Indian military products are now being supplied to more than 80 countries, demonstrating increasing international confidence in Indian-made systems. Private industry has become a major contributor to this success.





Private firms currently account for approximately ₹42,000 crore of India's overall defence production, a figure that would have been difficult to imagine a decade ago when public-sector dominance remained largely unquestioned.





However, the true importance of this transformation lies not merely in production figures or export statistics. What is emerging from Indian factories today is qualitatively different from what existed in the past. A notable example is the AK-203 rifle project.





In August, Indo-Russian Rifles successfully test-fired the first AK-203 Sher manufactured entirely using Indian components and indigenous input materials. The programme began through licensed assembly using imported kits. It has now evolved into a fully localised manufacturing ecosystem supported by domestic suppliers.





This transition illustrates how India can move beyond simple assembly operations towards genuine industrial capability. Several major private-sector firms have already demonstrated similar progress. Larsen & Toubro has established significant expertise in missile systems, naval engineering, underwater platforms and strategic manufacturing.





Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems have emerged as key participants in artillery development through the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System project. Solar Industries has developed and fielded Nagastra, recognised as India's first indigenous man-portable loitering munition. Such systems are increasingly relevant in modern warfare, where low-cost precision strike capabilities are proving highly effective.





A particularly important development has been the emergence of defence Start-Ups.





Companies such as Raphe and Mphibr have moved beyond conventional drone production. They are developing indigenous UAVs, propulsion systems, long-endurance platforms and advanced military drone capabilities tailored to Indian operational requirements. This represents the emergence of a new generation of defence enterprises focused on advanced technologies rather than traditional manufacturing alone.





Beneath the larger companies lies an even broader innovation ecosystem. The Innovations for Defence Excellence initiative, commonly known as iDEX, has played a central role in nurturing this ecosystem. Since its launch in 2018, iDEX has engaged 676 innovators, Start-Ups and MSMEs while signing 551 contracts.





The initiative provides milestone-based grant-in-aid support for deep-technology projects involving artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, autonomous systems, advanced sensors and counter-drone solutions.





Importantly, innovators retain ownership of their intellectual property. This approach differs substantially from older procurement models and creates incentives for long-term innovation. Procurement orders for iDEX-supported products have also increased significantly, indicating that government support is beginning to translate into actual market opportunities. The strategic significance of these developments extends far beyond economics.





India inherited a defence model designed for an era in which military advantage largely depended upon large platforms developed over lengthy timelines.





That paradigm is changing.





Recent conflicts have fundamentally altered the economics of warfare. Loitering munitions costing a few lakhs of rupees have demonstrated the ability to destroy platforms worth several crores. Drones have repeatedly neutralised tanks, artillery systems and sophisticated military infrastructure. Electronic warfare capabilities are increasingly influencing battlefield outcomes. Software-defined sensing systems are changing the way military forces detect, track and engage targets.





Artificial intelligence-assisted targeting and autonomous operations are becoming critical components of modern military power. As a result, the determining factor is no longer simply who possesses the largest platforms. Instead, military advantage increasingly depends on who can develop, test, modify and redeploy systems at the fastest pace. India's future military success will therefore depend heavily upon the speed of innovation. The next frontier is already becoming visible.



