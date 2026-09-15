The Indian Air Force’s Sarang Helicopter Display Team has bid farewell to Egypt after a highly successful deployment that captivated audiences at the El Alamein International Air and Space Exhibition.





The Embassy of India in Egypt marked the departure with a message of gratitude and warmth, stating, ‘Ma’a Salama, Egypt!’ and emphasising the memories of friendship and cheers from the Egyptian people that the team will carry with them.





The aerial routines were performed against the majestic backdrop of the Pyramids of Giza, merging India’s aviation excellence with Egypt’s timeless heritage. The Indian Air Force noted that the four-helicopter formation of the indigenously designed Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv showcased precision, discipline and skill, while symbolising the enduring bonds of friendship between the two nations.





The deployment also included a visit by Air Marshal Yalla Umesh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Maintenance Command, who travelled to Egypt to meet the personnel and review the contingent’s operations. His interaction with the team was marked by camaraderie, the exchange of mementoes and discussions on the significance of representing India on the global stage.





The Sarang team had arrived in Egypt to participate in the second edition of the El Alamein International Air Show, hosted at El Alamein International Airport from 8 to 10 September. Their participation was highlighted by the Ministry of Defence as another milestone in the Indian Air Force’s international engagements, reflecting the growing defence and diplomatic ties between India and Egypt.





The Ministry of Defence underscored the unique status of the Sarang squadron, describing it as the world’s only five-helicopter display team. It emphasised the team’s professionalism, precision and flying skills, demonstrated through meticulously choreographed displays.





Flying the indigenously designed and manufactured ALH Dhruv, the Sarang team is renowned for demanding formation manoeuvres, close-proximity flying and synchronised aerial sequences.





The Ministry further noted that the displays not only highlighted the exceptional discipline and expertise of the pilots but also showcased the strength of India’s indigenous aviation technology. The Sarang team’s presence at El Alamein added a distinctive dimension to the Air Show, reinforcing India’s commitment to international cooperation and its growing stature in the global defence sector.





ANI







