



India is modernising the small-arms arsenal used by its soldiers, with a focus on newer weapons, improved equipment and greater domestic manufacturing. The effort is part of a broader push to strengthen infantry capabilities, reduce dependence on imports and equip troops with more modern battlefield systems, WION reported





The Indian Army is phasing out the legacy INSAS 5.56 mm assault rifle, which has served for over two decades but faced criticism for reliability and performance issues. It is being replaced by a dual-rifle strategy centred on the American SIG-716i battle rifle and the Russian-designed AK-203, now manufactured in India as the 'Sher'.





Over 66,400 SIG 716i rifles are already in service, with an additional 73,000 on order. Initially intended only for frontline units, the SIG 716i is now being issued to all infantry battalions, including those at peace stations, to rapidly upgrade firepower across the force.





Simultaneously, India is indigenising the AK-203 through Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh. More than 53,000 AK-203 rifles have been delivered, and a total order for 6,01,427 units places it as the future standard service rifle of the Army. The first batches were imported, but recent deliveries are fully 'Made in India', marking a significant milestone in self-reliance.





In a major close-quarters combat upgrade, the Ministry of Defence awarded a ₹2,770 crore contract in December 2025 for 4.25 lakh 5.56×45 mm Close Quarter Battle (CQB) carbines. The deal, split between Israeli-Indian joint venture PLR Systems and Bangalore-based Bharat Forge, will replace ageing 9 mm sub-machine guns from the 1950s. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026 and conclude by 2028.





The push for domestic manufacturing has accelerated following the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board into seven defence public sector undertakings. Private players such as SSS Defence, Kalyani Strategic Systems and Adani Defence have entered the small-arms segment, designing and producing export-grade weapons entirely within India.





DRDO has also unveiled a new 6.8 mm prototype assault rifle, aiming to balance the low recoil of 5.56 mm rounds with the stopping power of 7.62 mm systems. This development aligns with global trends and signals India's ambition to move beyond licensed production toward indigenous calibre innovation.





The modernisation drive forms part of the broader Future Infantry Soldier As a System (F-INSAS) program, which seeks to equip soldiers with advanced weapons, protection gear, and digital systems for networked, multi-domain warfare. The transition reflects a strategic shift from import dependency to a robust, diversified and increasingly self-sufficient small-arms ecosystem.





Agencies







