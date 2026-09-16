



The 22nd edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas has commenced, marking another milestone in India–US defence cooperation. US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, emphasised that the exercise will deepen synchronisation between the two forces.





In his remarks on X, he noted that over the next two weeks, soldiers from both nations will train together, share skills, build readiness and improve collaboration.





The US Embassy in India also highlighted the commencement of the exercise, underlining its significance in strengthening interoperability and addressing emerging challenges. It stated that Yudh Abhyas 2026 will further consolidate the US–India defence partnership through field training, live-fire exercises and exchanges of expertise.





The exercise formally began at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand. Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding, 14 Infantry Division, and Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressed the contingents. Each side has deployed 600 personnel, reflecting the scale and seriousness of the engagement.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the exercise is being conducted simultaneously at Auli and the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan. The focus is on enhancing joint military capability for the employment of Integrated Battle Groups in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with particular emphasis on infantry-dominated operations. The exercise is designed to strengthen interoperability, facilitate exchanges of best operational practices and improve joint planning and execution.





Technology infusion has been identified as a key focus area. Training modules will include the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance. Demonstrations of contemporary weapon systems are scheduled at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, showcasing the evolving technological dimension of modern warfare.





Subject Matter Experts from both armies will exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare. This exchange is expected to provide valuable insights into operational concepts and future battlefield requirements, ensuring that both forces remain prepared for complex scenarios.





The exercise underscores the strategic depth of India–US defence ties. By combining traditional infantry operations with advanced technological applications, Yudh Abhyas 2026 reflects the evolving nature of military cooperation between the two nations. It also highlights the shared commitment to regional stability and readiness in the Indo-Pacific.





ANI







