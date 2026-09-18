



The US has approved a massive defence deal worth $24.30 Billion for the sale of 48 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, marking one of the largest arms transactions in recent years. This move strengthens Riyadh’s air power while raising questions about regional balance and Israel’s qualitative military edge.





The US Department of State announced on Thursday that it had cleared a possible Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia, valued at $24.3 billion, equivalent to approximately $24.30 billion. The package includes 48 F-35 aircraft with conventional take-off and landing capability, along with 49 Pratt & Whitney F135-PW-100 engines, of which 48 will be installed and one kept as a spare.





The deal also covers secure communications systems, precision navigation and cryptographic devices, electronic warfare database support, aircraft and munitions support equipment, spare parts, simulators, training equipment, software, technical documentation, and logistics support. These additions are designed to ensure Saudi Arabia can fully integrate the advanced aircraft into its existing defence infrastructure.





The State Department emphasised that the sale supports US foreign policy and national security objectives by bolstering the security of a major non-NATO ally. It stated that Saudi Arabia’s capability to deter current and future threats would be enhanced, particularly in terms of homeland defence and interoperability with US, regional, and NATO forces. The package is expected to augment Saudi Arabia’s operational aircraft fleet and improve both air-to-air and air-to-ground self-defence capabilities.





Officials clarified that the sale would not alter the military balance in the region. However, analysts note that such a large-scale transfer of fifth-generation stealth fighters could test Washington’s long-standing commitment to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge. Israel remains the only Middle Eastern country currently operating the F-35, having built multiple squadrons over the past decade.





Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company, based in Fort Worth, Texas, and Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, based in East Hartford, Connecticut, will serve as the principal contractors. The State Department added that it was not aware of any offset agreements linked to the sale, though such arrangements could be negotiated directly between Saudi Arabia and the contractors.





The implementation of the deal will not require additional US government or contractor representatives to be stationed in Saudi Arabia. This suggests that Riyadh’s armed forces are considered capable of absorbing the aircraft and associated systems without external deployment.





The timing of the approval is significant. Just days earlier, Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have shot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet, underscoring the kingdom’s vulnerability to regional threats. The acquisition of F-35s is expected to provide Saudi Arabia with a decisive technological edge, particularly against adversaries such as Iran and its proxies.





The sale also ties into Saudi Arabia’s broader defence modernisation under Vision 2030, which aims to diversify its economy and strengthen indigenous defence capabilities. Riyadh has long sought the F-35, and its inclusion in the Saudi arsenal would place it among an exclusive group of 20 international operators of the world’s only fifth-generation Western stealth fighter currently in production.





ANI







