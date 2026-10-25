



India's Bitmapper Integration Technology has developed an advanced Automated Gun Barrel Cleaning and Inspection Robot (ABCR), a sophisticated indigenous system designed to automate the maintenance of large-calibre artillery and gun systems.





Engineered, developed and manufactured in the country, the robotic solution is intended for modern 155mm, 130mm, 125mm, 105mm and 76.2mm artillery platforms, significantly reducing the need for labour-intensive manual cleaning procedures.





The ABCR is a modular robotic platform capable of autonomously crawling through gun barrels to perform both cleaning and inspection tasks.





Designed for use with both smooth-bore and rifled barrels, the system addresses one of the most demanding aspects of artillery maintenance by ensuring thorough cleaning while reducing maintenance time and operator workload.





Before commencing the cleaning cycle, the robot is manually inserted into the gun barrel. Once inside, it conducts a pre-cleaning inspection using an AI-assisted vision system. The onboard camera scans the internal surface of the barrel and identifies areas with heavy fouling, carbon accumulation and other contamination. This preliminary assessment enables the system to accurately detect regions requiring focused cleaning attention.





Following the inspection phase, the robot automatically initiates a comprehensive cleaning sequence. During this process, it degreases the barrel, applies specialised cleaning agents, performs brushing operations and mops internal surfaces.





The system has been specifically designed to remove carbon deposits, copper fouling and post-combustion residues that accumulate after repeated firing, all of which can adversely affect barrel performance and service life if left untreated.





A key feature of the ABCR is its patented brushing mechanism, which thoroughly cleans the interior barrel surface. Operators can choose between a pre-programmed cleaning sequence or utilise AI-assisted operation, allowing the robot to adapt the cleaning process based on inspection findings.





The AI-powered vision system continuously monitors the barrel's condition and can localise any remaining uncleaned patches, automatically directing further cleaning actions to ensure complete coverage.





The automation capability of the system represents a significant advancement over conventional barrel maintenance methods. In its fully automated mode, the robot not only identifies fouled sections but also verifies cleaning effectiveness in real time. This closed-loop inspection and cleaning approach helps ensure that no contaminated areas remain within the barrel after the maintenance cycle is completed.





Once the cleaning process has concluded, the robot performs a final mop-drying operation to remove residual moisture and cleaning agents. It then uniformly applies lubricant oil across the entire internal barrel surface. This lubrication stage is intended to protect the barrel from corrosion and environmental degradation during storage and operational deployment, thereby improving long-term reliability.





The integration of artificial intelligence, machine vision and autonomous mobility into a single maintenance platform reflects the growing adoption of robotics within modern defence sustainment activities.





Systems such as the ABCR can improve maintenance consistency, reduce human exposure to repetitive and physically demanding tasks, and enhance overall artillery readiness through faster turnaround times.





By combining automated inspection, intelligent fault detection, precision cleaning and protective lubrication within one platform, the Automated Gun Barrel Cleaning and Inspection Robot provides a comprehensive maintenance solution for a wide range of artillery systems.





Its ability to identify fouling, remove harmful residues and verify cleaning quality autonomously makes it a notable advancement in modern artillery support technology and a significant example of indigenous defence innovation.





Agencies







