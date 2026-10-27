



The Indian Government has cleared a major package of military acquisition proposals aimed at strengthening the combat capabilities of the armed forces, with the Indian Air Force set to receive new helicopters, air-defence systems, weapons and advanced weather-surveillance equipment.





On 26 October, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for a range of capital acquisition proposals valued at approximately ₹2,12,000 crore.





The approvals form part of a wider effort to enhance the operational readiness of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force across multiple mission areas, including mobility, surveillance, air defence, precision-strike capability and counter-drone operations.





A key feature of the package is its strong emphasis on domestic manufacturing.





According to the Ministry of Defence, around 82% of the approved procurements are expected to be sourced from Indian industry, reinforcing the Government's continued focus on expanding indigenous defence production and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The Special Utility Helicopters are intended to support the Air Force's air-transport requirements, providing additional flexibility for personnel movement, logistics missions and operations in challenging environments.





The helicopter component of the ₹2.12 lakh crore Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approvals is actually split into two separate helicopter programs, one directly for the Indian Air Force and another joint requirement that will also benefit the IAF.





For the Indian Air Force specifically, the DAC approved the acquisition of 24 Special Utility Helicopters (SUHs). These helicopters are intended primarily for VVIP transport duties and other utility missions, replacing ageing assets and improving the Air Force's dedicated transport fleet.





The larger and more significant helicopter program approved under the package is the acquisition of approximately 200 Light Multi-Role Helicopters (LMRHs) for the Army and Air Force. This is expected to be one of the biggest helicopter procurements undertaken by India in recent years.





According to reports, the LMRHs will be used for a wide range of missions, including:





Reconnaissance and surveillance. Combat-support operations. Search-and-rescue missions. Humanitarian assistance and disaster-relief operations. Troop movement and logistics support.





The requirement is particularly important because both services operate in demanding environments ranging from the Himalayas to deserts and coastal regions. The new helicopters are expected to supplement and eventually replace older utility helicopter fleets that have been in service for decades.





A notable aspect of the program is the Government's emphasis on domestic manufacturing. Sources indicate that the procurement conditions will require the helicopters to be produced in India, supporting the broader objective that roughly 82% of the overall ₹2.12 lakh crore acquisition package be sourced from Indian industry.





Industry reports suggest that the competition is likely to involve partnerships between Indian and foreign manufacturers, with TATA Advanced Systems-Airbus and Adani Defence-Leonardo emerging among the principal contenders for the LMRH program. The acquisition may be structured in a manner that allows more than one production line to be established in India.





Another potential contender for the program is Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), an indigenous platform developed specifically to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleets. The LUH has already undergone extensive testing in high-altitude conditions and has secured limited series production orders from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.





Another prominent contender is the partnership between Adani Defence & Aerospace and Italy's Leonardo. The collaboration has identified Leonardo's AW109 TrekkerM as a potential solution for the Army and Air Force requirement. American defence firm, Bell Helicopters is also expected to participate in the competition, adding another major international player to what is likely to become a closely watched procurement contest.





From an operational perspective, the helicopter approvals address several long-standing Air Force requirements. While the 24 Special Utility Helicopters will strengthen VIP and utility transport capability, the much larger LMRH program will provide a modern platform for tactical transport, surveillance, search and rescue, disaster response and combat-support missions, making it one of the most consequential aviation procurements within the entire ₹2.12 lakh crore modernisation package.





An interesting point is that the DAC announcement did not identify the specific helicopter model selected for the IAF's 24 Special Utility Helicopters, meaning the approval currently represents an Acceptance of Necessity rather than a contract award.





Final vendor selection, contract negotiations, production arrangements and delivery schedules will be determined during the subsequent acquisition stages.





Agencies







