



The Indian Army has deployed the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control and Reporting System across the Northern Sector, significantly enhancing low-level airspace surveillance, automated threat detection and real-time sensor-to-shooter coordination.





Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the mobile network is designed to integrate multiple radar and weapon platforms into a unified operational framework.





Akashteer combines inputs from 3D Tactical Control Radars, Low-Level Lightweight Radars and surface-to-air missile systems to generate a single, comprehensive air picture. This enables air defence units to monitor the battlespace more effectively and respond rapidly to emerging aerial threats.





The system replaces manual data handling with automated processing, dramatically reducing reaction times against fast-moving targets such as drones, missiles and hostile aircraft. By automating detection, tracking and engagement workflows, Akashteer enhances operational efficiency and improves battlefield decision-making.





Designed for deployment in demanding environments, Akashteer features mobile and ruggedized configurations suited to the high-altitude and mountainous terrain of India's northern regions. Its vehicle-based architecture allows rapid deployment and sustained operations in challenging conditions.





A key advantage of the system is its interoperability with the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and the Indian Navy's TRIGUN network. This connectivity promotes seamless joint-service coordination and contributes to the development of an integrated national air defence architecture.





Frontline formations, including the Vajra Air Defence Warriors, have validated the system through intensive day-and-night simulated engagement exercises. These drills have tested Akashteer's ability to provide real-time situational awareness and coordinate air defence assets under operational conditions.





Akashteer has already demonstrated strong performance against unmanned aerial vehicles and missile threats during regional border contingencies. Its ability to fuse information from multiple sensors into a common operational picture improves target engagement effectiveness while reducing the risk of fratricide.





The system forms a key part of India's broader drive towards indigenous, network-centric warfare capabilities. Introduced under a Ministry of Defence program awarded to BEL, Akashteer serves as the digital backbone of the Indian Army's air defence network, integrating surveillance assets, communication nodes and ground-based air defence weapon systems into a single command-and-control structure.





With growing emphasis on counter-drone operations and integrated air and missile defence, Akashteer represents a major enhancement in India's ability to monitor contested airspace, coordinate engagements across multiple platforms and deliver faster, more accurate responses to evolving aerial threats.





Agencies







