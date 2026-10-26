



The Indian Army’s 4 Air Formation Signal Regiment played a vital role in supporting the Indian Air Force’s Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026 at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. The aerial spectacle, staged on 22, 24 and 25 October as part of the IAF’s 94th anniversary celebrations, showcased the close coordination required to conduct a major military aviation event over one of India’s most iconic historic locations.





Held under the theme “Wings Over Ganges”, the display combined advanced military aviation with the unique backdrop of Kashi, drawing large numbers of spectators to the banks of the Ganga. Behind the scenes, the Regiment was responsible for establishing and maintaining a dependable communications network that enabled seamless coordination among aircrew, ground controllers and the various agencies involved in organising and executing the event.





According to an official release, the Regiment created multiple layers of connectivity to ensure uninterrupted communication throughout the aerial display. Alternative communication arrangements were also put in place, providing redundancy and helping maintain the continuous flow of operational information during the high-profile event.





Working closely with local civil authorities, the Regiment further enhanced communications infrastructure by arranging dedicated optical fibre connectivity to key locations along the Ganga where event activities were centred. These measures increased both network capacity and reliability in an area experiencing exceptionally large public attendance during the celebrations.





The Regiment’s detailed planning, technical proficiency and coordinated teamwork ensured the smooth transmission of both voice and data communications. This support proved essential to the safe and successful conduct of the flying display, enabling efficient coordination between airborne and ground-based elements throughout the programme.





The operation also reflected the Indian Army’s growing emphasis on networking and data-centric operations. The Regiment’s contribution underscored the importance of robust communications systems and demonstrated the close cooperation between the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the civil administration in delivering a complex event of national significance.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Air Force Day Aerial Display 2026 at Namo Ghat on Sunday to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. The event was organised under the theme “Wings Over Ganges” and highlighted the capabilities of India’s military aviation assets before a large public audience.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present during the event, reflecting the importance attached to the celebrations by both national and state leadership.





Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated Arvind Limited’s new garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi. The project was presented as an important step towards strengthening the region’s industrial base while supporting manufacturing-led growth and expanding Uttar Pradesh’s position as an attractive destination for industrial investment.





The new facility is expected to contribute to the continued growth of the state’s textile and apparel manufacturing sector. It also aligns with broader efforts to stimulate economic development in the region through increased industrial activity and employment generation.





Notably, the initiative is predominantly women-led, highlighting a strong focus on expanding women’s participation in the workforce and advancing women-led development. The facility is expected to create new opportunities in garment manufacturing while supporting long-term industrial growth in and around Varanasi.





ANI







