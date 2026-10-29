



India has reaffirmed its strong commitment to ASEAN centrality, describing it as a fundamental pillar of the country’s Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific vision.





Addressing the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stressed the importance of the forum in promoting a resilient, secure and prosperous regional order amid evolving security challenges.





Reiterating New Delhi’s position, Singh said, “On this occasion, India reiterates its unwavering commitment to ASEAN centrality, which is a cornerstone of our Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. This forum is important for maintaining a resilient, secure and prosperous region. I hope today’s ADMM meeting will help strengthen our mutual trust, tackle emerging disruptions and advance defence cooperation.”





The Defence Minister also thanked the Philippines for successfully hosting the ADMM-Plus gathering and for extending warm hospitality to participating delegations.





“I express my sincere gratitude to the Philippines for the successful conduct of the 30th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus and for the warm hospitality. Today, we are discussing our shared security concerns,” he said.





India’s Act East Policy is aimed at deepening economic cooperation, strengthening cultural links and expanding strategic partnerships across the Asia-Pacific through sustained bilateral, regional and multilateral engagement. The policy also seeks to enhance connectivity between India’s North Eastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, and neighbouring countries.





The initiative places significant emphasis on India-ASEAN cooperation, complementing domestic priorities such as infrastructure development, manufacturing expansion, trade growth, skills enhancement, urban renewal, smart cities and the Make in India campaign.





Within the Indo-Pacific framework, India advocates the vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR). The Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, further outlines India’s maritime approach and regional engagement strategy.





On the sidelines of the ADMM-Plus meeting in Cebu, Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Philippine Secretary of National Defence Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. The discussions reviewed the progress of ongoing defence cooperation and explored new opportunities to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.





Both sides placed particular focus on maritime security, a growing area of collaboration in the region, as well as prospects for joint defence production and broader defence-industrial cooperation.





The meeting reflects the increasing convergence between India and ASEAN member states on regional security, maritime stability and rules-based cooperation across the Indo-Pacific, while reinforcing ASEAN’s central role in the evolving regional architecture.





ANI







