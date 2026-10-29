



Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested two more individuals in connection with an alleged espionage network linked to Pakistani intelligence operatives, marking a further development in the ongoing investigation into activities targeting Indian naval and defence establishments.





The arrests were carried out in Bihar during Phase II of Operation Firewall-2026, which was launched on 25 October. According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell (AP CI Cell) apprehended the suspects for their alleged involvement in facilitating the activation of WhatsApp accounts through OTPs connected to Indian SIM cards.





The accused have been identified as Raja Kumar, a point-of-sale (POS) agent, and Aditya Kumar, also known as Aditya Kumar Pandey. Both are residents of Raxaul in Bihar.





The two men were produced before the jurisdictional court in Vijayawada on Wednesday and were remanded to judicial custody until 10 November.





Investigators allege that Raja Kumar played a key role in enabling WhatsApp accounts linked to multiple Indian mobile numbers by sharing OTPs with Pakistani intelligence operatives through handlers based in Nepal.





Police further alleged that he arranged a mobile payments bank account in another person’s name to receive payments in exchange for SIM-card OTPs. A substantial amount was reportedly deposited into that account.





The investigation also uncovered the alleged involvement of a Pakistani intelligence operative using the name “Soni” or “Soni Queen”. Authorities claim this operative contacted Annam Sai Vara Prasad, a civilian contract driver engaged by naval officials in Visakhapatnam, and obtained classified information concerning warships and submarines attached to the Eastern Naval Command.





Another alleged operative, identified as “Joshita Pall”, is accused of attempting to acquire classified information from personnel in Visakhapatnam by transferring money in an effort to induce them.





According to the police, Aditya Kumar worked alongside Raja Kumar, other individuals in Raxaul, and Pakistani agents identified as Wasim, Sultan and Nayeem. He allegedly assisted in activating WhatsApp accounts using OTPs from Indian SIM cards and communicated with Pakistani operatives through encrypted platforms.





The AP CI Cell registered the case on 2 September under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Official Secrets Act, 1923, following intelligence regarding suspected espionage activities targeting naval and defence infrastructure.





As part of the wider investigation, police arrested Annam Sai Vara Prasad in Visakhapatnam on 1 October. Two days later, on 3 October, Pradip Mukharjee, a naval employee posted at the Visakhapatnam Naval Base, was arrested in Coimbatore.





Both men are currently lodged in Vijayawada District Jail as the investigation into the alleged espionage network continues.





PTI







