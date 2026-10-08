



Concert Technologies, a member of the MLBR (Brazilian Micro-Launcher (Microlançador Brasileiro) program, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian private aerospace company Skyroot Aerospace during the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2026 in Antalya, Turkey, to jointly develop a new launch vehicle capable of placing at least 100 kg into low Earth orbit (LEO), MLBR reported





The initiative represents a significant step forward in Brazil-India space industry collaboration, bringing together technologies, expertise and industrial capabilities developed through the MLBR program and Skyroot Aerospace's launch vehicle activities.





The proposed launcher is intended to fill the capability gap between the MLBR vehicle, which is designed to carry payloads of up to 40 kg, and Skyroot Aerospace's larger Vikram family of launch vehicles.





By combining technologies and competencies from both programs, the partners aim to create a medium-capacity orbital launch solution tailored to the rapidly expanding small satellite sector.





The agreement was formalised between Concert Technologies and Skyroot Aerospace through an MoU signed on the sidelines of IAC 2026, one of the world's leading international space industry events.





The collaboration strengthens ties between the Brazilian and Indian space ecosystems while fostering closer industrial and technological cooperation between companies from both countries.





A key objective of the partnership is to address growing global demand for dedicated satellite launch services, particularly for missions targeting equatorial orbits, where geographic advantages can provide operational and performance benefits.





The project also reflects the increasing role of private-sector initiatives in expanding access to space, with both companies seeking to develop commercially competitive launch capabilities for the international market.





The partnership underscores broader efforts to enhance the global presence of Brazilian space technologies while creating new opportunities for innovation, investment and market access through international cooperation.





An industry-led initiative designed to expand access to space and strengthen the position of Brazilian space technology within the global marketplace.





Agencies







