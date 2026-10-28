



A delegation of more than two dozen officers from the Brazilian Army Command and General Staff School has arrived in New Delhi for a 14-day assessment visit focused on India’s indigenous defence capabilities and opportunities for deeper industrial cooperation between the two countries.





The visit is aimed at strengthening institutional ties between the Indian and Brazilian armies while providing Brazilian officers with first-hand exposure to Indian military platforms, defence manufacturing capabilities and potential areas for future collaboration.





Among the key systems under evaluation is the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, which is being examined for its anti-ship and precision-strike capabilities. The missile is considered particularly relevant to Brazil’s maritime security requirements given the country's vast Atlantic coastline and growing focus on coastal defence.





The delegation is also assessing the Akash air defence system, an indigenous medium-range surface-to-air missile platform designed to provide multi-target air defence coverage. Brazilian officials are studying the system as the country explores options to strengthen and modernise its air defence architecture.





Another platform attracting attention is the Garuda 105 V2, a lightweight artillery system developed by Kalyani Strategic Systems. The highly mobile gun system represents India’s expanding portfolio of indigenous land warfare solutions and is being reviewed for its operational suitability and deployment flexibility.





During their stay, the Brazilian officers will hold discussions with senior Indian Army officials and other defence stakeholders in New Delhi. These engagements are expected to cover military cooperation, professional exchanges and areas of mutual interest in defence technology and manufacturing.





The itinerary also includes visits to major defence and industrial facilities in Bangalore, including those operated by BrahMos Aerospace, Bharat Electronics Limited and Tata Advanced Systems. The visits will allow the delegation to examine India's defence production ecosystem and gain a better understanding of the technologies underpinning key military platforms.





While the delegation is not directly responsible for procurement decisions, its assessments could help shape future Brazilian military requirements. Brazil has increasingly sought to diversify its sources of defence equipment, creating new opportunities for cooperation with India's growing defence industry.





The visit follows a series of discussions between Indian and Brazilian officials regarding defence collaboration and industrial partnerships. It also builds upon recent high-level engagements in New Delhi involving Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Brazilian Defence Minister José Múcio Monteiro Filho.





The growing interest in platforms such as BrahMos, Akash and Garuda 105 V2 reflects broader efforts by both nations to expand defence cooperation beyond traditional military exchanges and explore potential avenues for joint production, technology partnerships and long-term industrial collaboration.





India, meanwhile, views such engagements as an opportunity to showcase its expanding defence manufacturing sector and strengthen its presence in emerging international defence markets, including Latin America.





Agencies







