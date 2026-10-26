



Fresh satellite imagery has provided one of the clearest indications yet that China’s next-generation KJ-3000 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft could be moving towards serial production, potentially giving Beijing a further boost in its growing airborne surveillance network, Times of India reported





Images captured on 5 October show four KJ-3000 aircraft at the Xi’an-Yanliang aviation complex. Three aircraft were photographed near facilities operated by Xi’an Aircraft Company, while a fourth was observed at the nearby China Flight Test Establishment.





The presence of four aircraft at a single location has prompted assessments that the program may be progressing beyond the prototype phase and towards low-rate or serial production. While some analysts have urged caution, noting that the aircraft could still be previously identified prototypes gathered together at the same site, the imagery nevertheless highlights the rapid pace at which China continues to expand its airborne command-and-control capabilities.





Also known as the KJ-20, the KJ-3000 is based on the Y-20B strategic transport aircraft and is powered by indigenous WS-20 turbofan engines. The aircraft is distinguished by its large circular radar dome mounted above the rear fuselage, an aerial refuelling probe above the cockpit, and an extensive suite of sensors and communications equipment designed to support long-range surveillance and battle-management missions.





The aircraft first emerged publicly in late 2024 when low-quality photographs surfaced online. More detailed imagery followed in 2025, revealing additional design features and confirming ongoing flight testing. The Pentagon’s 2025 assessment of Chinese military developments also noted the aircraft’s initial flight, underlining the significance of the project.





The KJ-3000 is intended to overcome limitations in China’s existing fleet of larger AEW&C aircraft. Only four KJ-2000 platforms, which were based on the Russian Il-76MD airlifter, were ultimately completed. The new aircraft offers China a domestically produced alternative that is free from reliance on foreign airframes and engines.





Beyond self-reliance, the larger Y-20B platform is expected to provide improvements in endurance, altitude performance, power generation and mission flexibility. The aircraft’s size allows it to carry more advanced sensors, additional operators and greater computing capacity, making it better suited to long-duration command-and-control missions across vast areas of the Indo-Pacific.





China already fields one of the world’s largest AEW&C fleets. More than 70 such aircraft are believed to be in service across the People’s Liberation Army Air Force and the People’s Liberation Army Navy.





The backbone of that fleet is the KJ-500, a smaller platform based on the Y-9 transport aircraft, itself derived from the Soviet-era An-12 design. The KJ-500 has been produced in substantial numbers and forms the core of China’s airborne surveillance coverage.





The expanding Chinese inventory stands in sharp contrast to India’s much smaller airborne early warning capability. Despite years of investment, the Indian Air Force currently operates only six AEW&C aircraft, a figure widely regarded as insufficient for maintaining continuous surveillance across both its northern and western sectors simultaneously.





India’s first dedicated capability came through the Israeli-developed Phalcon system mounted on Russian-built Il-76 aircraft. Under a 2004 agreement involving Israel and Russia, three aircraft were acquired.





The first Phalcon entered service in 2009, with the remaining two inducted over the following years. Equipped with a rotating radar dome providing full 360-degree coverage, the aircraft significantly enhanced India’s airborne surveillance reach. However, a fleet of just three aircraft has always limited operational availability and persistence.





In parallel, India pursued an indigenous solution through DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems. The resulting NETRA MK-I program was developed using the Brazilian Embraer EMB-145 platform and incorporated an indigenous Active Electronically Scanned Array radar housed within a dorsal radome.





Unlike the Phalcon, the NETRA MK-I offers approximately 240-degree coverage. The first aircraft flew with its mission systems in 2011, while the Indian Air Force received deliveries in stages during 2017, 2019 and 2023.





The platform has since undergone further refinement. On 25 June 2026, DRDO received Final Operational Clearance following the integration of additional electronic support measures and radar warning receivers. The aircraft have already gained operational experience during both the Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor.





As of October 2026, the Indian Air Force operates three Phalcon aircraft and three NETRA MK-I platforms. Despite these assets, the service is widely assessed to require at least 18 AEW&C aircraft to adequately support its operational commitments.





India’s next major step is the NETRA MK-II program. This effort centres on six Airbus A321 aircraft acquired from Air India, which are being transformed into larger and more capable airborne surveillance platforms.





In July 2026, DRDO’s Centre for Airborne Systems signed an agreement with AI Engineering Services Limited to prepare the aircraft for military conversion. A separate contract appointed Adani Defence Systems and Technologies as the development-cum-production partner responsible for mission systems integration.





Under the program structure, Airbus Defence and Space will return the modified aircraft after conversion work, allowing Indian teams to install and test the indigenous surveillance equipment and associated mission systems.





The Indian Air Force is also looking beyond the six NETRA MK-II aircraft. In January 2026, it issued a request for information covering six additional AEW&C platforms.





The requirement calls for aircraft capable of operating for at least ten hours, with either extended endurance or aerial refuelling capability, high-altitude performance and full 360-degree radar coverage.





For India, the challenge is no longer solely technological. While indigenous programs continue to advance, China’s ability to field large numbers of airborne surveillance platforms is increasingly creating a numerical advantage.





As Beijing expands a fleet already exceeding 70 AEW&C aircraft and prepares to introduce the more capable KJ-3000, New Delhi faces mounting pressure to accelerate acquisitions and indigenous development efforts if it is to narrow the gap in airborne situational awareness and command-and-control capacity.





Agencies







