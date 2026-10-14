



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in New Delhi on Wednesday, with both sides reviewing the full spectrum of bilateral relations and discussing ways to further strengthen the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.





The discussions covered a broad range of sectors, including trade and investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people ties.





The two ministers also exchanged views on major regional and global developments, reflecting the growing diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Ottawa.





Following the meeting, Jaishankar stated that India and Canada are making progress across several areas of cooperation and are continuing to advance their Strategic Partnership through sustained engagement between governments, industries and leadership on both sides.





The meeting took place shortly after Anita Anand arrived in India on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at building upon recent momentum in bilateral relations.





According to India's Ministry of External Affairs, Anand's visit marks her third trip to India since June 2025, underscoring the increasing frequency of high-level exchanges between the two countries.





The ministry said the visit provides an opportunity for both nations to consolidate recent gains and further deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.





The ministerial talks came against the backdrop of renewed diplomatic activity between the two countries.





On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a telephone conversation during which they agreed to build upon the positive trajectory in bilateral relations.





The two leaders discussed generating concrete outcomes under the Strategic Partnership, particularly in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people connectivity. PM Modi emphasised that India and Canada are working together towards a more stable and prosperous international environment through stronger bilateral cooperation.





Additional momentum has also emerged on the economic front.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently held discussions with Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, regarding ongoing negotiations on the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The talks focused on achieving a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement designed to improve market access and create new opportunities for trade and investment.





Goyal expressed confidence that the proposed CEPA could inject fresh momentum into bilateral commerce while strengthening the wider economic relationship between the two countries.





Sidhu is leading Canada's largest business delegation to India in more than three decades, comprising approximately 300 delegates from a wide range of industries. The delegation is expected to explore partnerships and investment opportunities across sectors such as aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry.





Canadian officials have indicated that expanding commercial engagement with India, one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, remains a key priority.





Ottawa also views the CEPA negotiations as an important mechanism for opening additional opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers while broadening economic cooperation with India.





Recent diplomatic engagement suggests that both countries are placing increasing emphasis on economic collaboration, energy partnerships, innovation, security cooperation and stronger people-to-people linkages.





The latest meeting between Jaishankar and Anand reinforces efforts by New Delhi and Ottawa to translate improving political relations into tangible outcomes across strategic, economic and commercial sectors.





With high-level political dialogue continuing, trade negotiations progressing and business engagement expanding, both countries are seeking to elevate their partnership and unlock new opportunities for businesses, workers and investors on both sides.





ANI







