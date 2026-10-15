



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a warm and productive meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, where the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and key global developments within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The discussions formed part of Jaishankar’s official visit to the UAE from 14 to 16 October, during which he is reviewing the progress of the strategic partnership between the two countries and participating in the second edition of the Raisina Middle East Forum.





Jaishankar also joined Sheikh Abdullah at the Raisina Dialogue Middle East session, titled ‘The World Ahead: Power, Purpose & Possibility’, where the two leaders discussed the rapidly evolving international landscape and the challenges confronting the global order.





Addressing the forum, Jaishankar stressed that the pace of change in global affairs is accelerating due to a combination of long-term structural trends and immediate geopolitical shocks. He noted that nations are increasingly pursuing new partnerships and exploring fresh options to safeguard their interests in a changing environment.





He said that adapting to this reality requires countries to move beyond traditional comfort zones and develop sharper strategic awareness in order to navigate emerging opportunities and risks.





The External Affairs Minister also underlined the urgent need to reform multilateral institutions, arguing that stronger and more agile minilateral groupings can help support and advance that process at a time when existing global mechanisms face growing pressure.





Referring to ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, Jaishankar described the India-UAE partnership over the past decade as a leading example of how two countries can respond effectively to shifts in the international environment through deeper cooperation and strategic alignment.





On the sidelines of the visit, Jaishankar met Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili. The two leaders reviewed expanding cooperation in trade, tourism and education, and discussed further opportunities in business, connectivity, culture and people-to-people exchanges, alongside current regional developments.





Upon arriving in Abu Dhabi, Jaishankar was received by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy and expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome ahead of a series of high-level engagements.





The visit comes against the backdrop of continuing tensions across West Asia, with regional security, connectivity, economic cooperation and the future of global governance featuring prominently in discussions at the Raisina Middle East Forum, a platform jointly associated with India and the UAE that brings together policymakers, diplomats, business leaders and strategic experts to examine major geopolitical and economic trends.





ANI







